WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (results)

(June 30 – July 7)
Each day, more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, or at least are planning to get the vaccine. Each day, more people go another day without the vaccine and have no plans to become vaccinated.
There are supporters of government mandates for vaccinations to function on a daily basis. There are options being discussed to allow private businesses to decide service access dependent on vaccinations. There is opposition to these ideas.
POLL QUESTION: Should there be a government mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or at least allowing private businesses an option to serve only those vaccinated?
Government should mandate vaccinations – 7%
Allow private business to decide on serving only vaccinated patrons – 18%
I am against any vaccination mandates – 75%