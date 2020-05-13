WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Toilet Paper (results)
SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 9: A woman takes a packet of toilet paper off a half-empty shelf at a supermarket after news of the raised outbreak of coronavirus became public people have been panicked to stock up on necessities as on February 9, 2020 in Singapore. The total number of people infected in Singapore has grown to 40. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
(May 6 – 13)
If there are any amusing aspects about coronavirus, many people think it’s the purchase of toilet paper. At some point in the beginning of dealing with coronavirus, a shortage of toilet paper occurred.
In some places the supply has improved, while in other places, there are still empty shelves more often than not. A few stores have limited the number of roles available for purchase.
PREVIOUS POLL: What did you do about toilet paper when it appeared to be the must have item as coronavirus advanced around the world?
I went to the store(s) or I went online and purchased a supply – 11%
I did nothing, confident I could buy it when I needed it – 45%
I already had enough supply to last several months – 44%