WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – State Restrictions (results)
(March 25 – April 1)
In the latest move in the fight against coronavirus, Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order has Michigan joining several other states with mandates to stay home and work at home as much as possible. Businesses are closed unless essential.
Travel is allowed for food and medicine and other needs. Workers can be at a job if necessary.
This is an order in place until April 13.
POLL QUESTION: To battle coronavirus do you agree or disagree with the restrictions in Michigan and other states?
I agree – 18%
I disagree – 81%
I’m Not Sure – 1%