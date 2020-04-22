WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Sports (results)
(April 15 – 22)
Living with Coronavirus/Covid-19 means cancelled sports, or in some cases, suspended.
Baseball would be almost a month into the season. WSGW would be in our 53rd year of broadcasting Tigers Baseball.
Basketball and hockey are still holding on to the hope of playing a postseason.
There are some discussions of games being played, restructuring regular seasons or postseasons, using secured locations with no fans, but broadcast on radio and television.
POLL QUESTION: What is your thought about sports and possible ways games could be played?
I miss sports and would listen and watch games in whatever way necessary, even with no fans – 27%
I miss sports, but would not listen or watch unless it was normal and with fans – 19%
I miss sports, however not to the extent I thought I would, and I’m not sure how much I would listen or watch – 14%
I don’t miss sports – 40%