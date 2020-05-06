WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Shaking Hands (results)
Handshake
(April 29 – May 6)
Handshakes have been described as a demonstration of proper manners when people greet, as an intent to cooperate in a business setting, and in the atheletic world, as a sign of good sportsmanship.
In the world of coronavirus, handshakes are taboo. Even in a permissible world after coronaviurs, handshakes may still be taboo. Perhaps, forever.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says “I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again. Because as a matter of fact, that is really one of the major ways that you can transmit a respiratory illness”.
Research indicates handshakes transfer double the number of bacteria you can get from a high five, and bacterial transmission can be reduced by up to 90% through fist bumps.
Various people/groups have spoken out against the handshake for years because of health concerns.
POLL QUESTION: What do you say about handshakes in a world after coronavirus?
I was a hand shaker before, but will never shake hands again – 5%
I will be willing to shake hands – 83%
I’m Not Sure – 7%
I avoided shaking hands before, so no big deal for me – 5%