WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus (results)
(March 11 – 18)
The virus that primarily spreads between people in a similar way to the flu.
Symptoms are most often fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Complications may include pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, though research is ongoing.
It was first identified in China and now it’s being identified around the world.
There are travel restrictions, quarantines, curfews, and school closures. There are economic concerns.
Depending on what you hear, read, or see, there is a total “freak out” about Coronavirus, or a “whatever” attitude. What about YOU!
POLL QUESTION: My response to Coronavirus is…..?
Freak Out! I’m in a hazmat suit! – 2%
I’m very concerned, taking precautions such as not shaking hands, and not planning to travel – 20%
I’m concerned, but I’ll shake hands cautiously, and I would travel carefully – 19%
I’m staying aware, but not doing anything different than before the outbreak – 49%
Coronawhatever -10%