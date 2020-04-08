WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Michigan Schools (results)
As this poll advances, schools in the state may or may not be cancelled for the rest of the year.
Many conversations, thoughts, and opinions concerning schools either reopening or staying closed will continue no matter what happens.
While the safety of all students, teachers, and other staff is important, we will focus on students since they make up the majority of population in schools.
POLL QUESTION: Regardless of the status of schools either reopening or staying closed, what is your response about your student attending Michigan schools?
I don’t think schools should be closed, I’m comfortable allowing my student back – 71%
I don’t think schools should be open, I will not send my student back – 25%
I don’t know – 4%