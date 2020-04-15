WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – Enforcement (results)
Police lights by night
Across the nation, most states have instituted rules and regulations that vary from staying at home, wearing masks, reduced travel, business operations, and more.
There are also various ways authorities are trying to enforce these restrictions, including citations, misdemeanors, fines, and even jail time.
In Michigan, a civil penalty of up to $1000 could be levied for violations.
POLL QUESTION: What is your response to enforcements possibly applied to ensure compliance with coronavirus orders?
I fully support any enforcement necessary to ensure compliance – 2%
I support some enforcement ideas, but not all – 4%
Whether I support enforcement or not, if you disregard orders, you are responsible for any consequences – 3%
I don’t support any enforcement – 91%
I’m Not Sure – 0%