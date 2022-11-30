WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Shopping (results)

young woman walking with shopping bags in hands, christmas background

(November 23 – 30)

For many people, Thanksgiving signals the start of Christmas shopping. For others, the shopping happens year round. Some shop only in stores, some shop only online, and some shop both ways.

One question most people must answer regarding Christmas shopping is how much to spend.

This year, with higher gas prices and inflation, the question of spending is more focused. Will there be less spending as people tighten budgets, or will there be more spending because, well because it’s Christmas.

POLL QUESTION: What will you spend on Christmas shopping this year compared to last year?

I will spend less – 43%

I will spend more – 5%

I will spend about the same – 39%

I still don’t know yet – 13%