WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Now or After Thanksgiving

vector illustration of christmas lights on tree, out of focus with copy space

After so many political polls, it’s time to lighten things up.

It’s the Christmas season! Or is it?

Stores have had Christmas displays up for weeks, including some hosting Holiday Open Houses.

There are communities already lighting Christmas trees and planning parades with Santa as the guest of honor. You can hear all-Christmas music radio stations.

All this before Thanksgiving. Are you okay with that or are you wait until after Thanksgiving to start Christmas?

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

When do you think Christmas should start? Before Thanksgiving is fine with me

I like to wait until after Thanksgiving

It doesn't matter to me View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

