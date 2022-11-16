WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights (results)

(November 9 – 16)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights

After several weeks of political polls, it’s time to “lighten” things up.

Christmas will be here before you know it. In some ways, it’s already here. Most stores have holiday displays, gift shopping is being encouraged, and decorations are being seen seen in communities and neighborhoods.

Some of those decorations include the most obvious and easy to see, lights. But, when should they be turned on?

It seems many people use Thanksgiving as the reference point.

POLL QUESTION: Do You think Christmas lights should be turned on before or after Thanksgiving?

Before Thanksgiving is fine with me – 15%

Wait until after Thanksgiving – 85%