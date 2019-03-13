WSGW OnLine Poll: Ca$h or Cashless

As cashless policies become more popular across the country, the city of Philadelphia has passed a law requiring most retail establishments to accept cash, making it the first U.S. city to ban the use of only cashless transactions. There is no federal law requiring businesses to accept cash, but the state of Massachusetts has a law mandating stores to accept greenbacks

Some business owners say handling cash is inefficient and invites theft. Opponents say cashless establishments exclude people who are “unbanked,” or those lacking checking or savings accounts.

In 2017, 8.4 million U.S. households were unbanked, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In another twist for Philadlephia, Amazon has threatened to scrap plans to open brick-and-mortar Go stores in the city since the outlets have no cashiers and only accept digital forms of payment.

