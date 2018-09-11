WSGW OnLine Poll: Bob Woodward vs The White House

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear: Trump in the White House” has been released.

Woodward’s book is filled with quotes from people within President Trump’s administration. Aside from the overall references to the administration, several people are disputing what Woodward has written, including Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Woodward says he is very confident of his information.

What is the truth? What Woodward says people have said or what people say they said?

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

Who do you believe, Bob Woodward or John Kelly and Jim Mattis? I believe Woodward

I believe Kelly and Mattis

I believe some of both

I don't believe any of them

I'm Not Sure View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

