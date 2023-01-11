WSGW OnLine Poll: Bay City Bridge Tolls (results)

(January 4 – 11)

Bay City Bridge Partners are now responsible for the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge.

Tolling to cross the Liberty Bridge will start at the end of March.

For residents who live within the city limits of Bay City driving a basic passenger vehicle, you can use the bridge for free until 2028, though you need a transponder to do so. Transponders are free.

The basic passenger vehicle rate for a non-resident with a transponder will be $2 per crossing or $15 per month unlimited. If you do not have a transponder, it’s $5.50 per crossing.

There are higher rates for other vehicles. Bicyclists and pedestrians are free. School buses, emergency responders, and households with an income below the poverty line are exempt from tolls.

POLL QUESTION: What are Your plans for crossing the Liberty Bridge when tolls start?

I’ll use the bridge as I always have – 5%

I’ll alter my routes as much as possible to avoid the toll – 24%

I plan to find ways to never pay the toll – 71%