WSGW OnLine Poll: Baseball and the All-Star Game (results)
(April 7 – 14)
Major League Baseball says it’s moving the All-Star game this season from Atlanta because of the new voting law in the state of Georgia. In a statement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game,” adding “fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”
The Atlanta Braves released a statement of disappointment with the decision, saying they hoped the game could have been part of “a platform to enhance the discussion,” and added that the “businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”
The MLB Draft is also being moved out of Georgia.
POLL QUESTION: Do you agree or disagree with baseball moving the All-Star game from Atlanta?
I agree – 12%
I disagree – 87%
I don’t know – 1%