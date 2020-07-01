WSGW OnLine Poll: Baseball 2020 (results)
(April 24 – July 1)
Who do you blame for baseball’s negotiation difficulties?
A working agreement has been reached between the Owners and Players to produce a 2020 season.
While money has always been a big problem to overcome, the number of games played was a sticking point, and the safety of players and other participants was an important issue.
Frustrated fans are pointing fingers of blame at owners, at players, and both sides for taking so long to negotiate a way to play some sort of season.
POLL QUESTION: Who do you blame for baseball’s negotiation difficulties?
The Owners – 9%
The Players – 20%
Both the Owners and Players – 53%
I Don’t Care – 18%