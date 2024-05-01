WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning TikTok (results)

(April 24 – May 1, 2024)

Bipartisan legislation has passed both the U.S. House and Senate to ban TikTok unless its Chinese owners sell.

Supporters of the ban say TikTok poses a national security risk, including the possibility of the Chinese government spying on Americans and spreading propaganda.

Roughly 170 million Americans use TikTok.

Many oppose the ban based on restriction of free speech and impact on small businesses

Generally, older generations favor a ban and younger generations do not.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: Should TikTok be banned in the United States unless its Chinese owners sell?

Yes – 86%

No – 11%

I’m Not Sure – 3%