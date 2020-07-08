WSGW OnLine Poll: Back to School (results)
Back to School written on a blackboard with school supplies
(July 1 – 8)
As the past year ended with school buildings closed because of Covid-19, the start of a new year in the fall is being discussed and planned.
Governor Whitmer has unveiled guidelines for school buildings to open. There are different scenarious dependent on the phase a region is in where a school is located.
School buildings could open if located in regions in phases four, five, and six. If a school is located in a region in phases one, two, or three, all instruction would have to remotely or online.
POLL QUESTION: Based on what we know here in early July, what will be your plan for your student in the new school year?
I will send my student to school, no concerns – 51%
I will send my student to start school, but would be ready to remove them immediately – 23%
I will not send my student to start school, but would consider sending them at some point – 7%
I will not send my student to school at all, but use other educational opportunities – 10%
I’m not sure at this time – 9%