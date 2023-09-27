WSGW OnLine Poll: Artificial Intelligence (results)

(September 20 – 27)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Artificial Intelligence

A recent Pew Research Survey found 52% of Americans said they were “more concerned than excited” by the increase of AI in daily life. The next response 36% was “equally excited and concerned”. In last was the response “more excited than concerned”.

The biggest concern was keeping personal infomation private.

The most positive AI feedback was hoping it could help make safer vehicles and better healthcare.

POLL QUESTION: Are you more excited or more concerned about Artificial Intelligence, or are you both?

I’m more excited than concerned – 3%

I’m more concerned than excited – 85%

I’m equally excited and concerned – 6%

I’m not sure – 6%