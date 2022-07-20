WSGW OnLine Poll: Alcohol Sales at College Sporting Events (results)

(July 13 – 20)
Bipartisan bills in the Michigan Legislature would allow alcohol sales at college football, basketball, and hockey games. Right now, eight of 14 Big Ten schools allow such sales. Michigan and MSU do not, though MSU does sell to suite holders.
Lawmakers say it will offer a more enjoyable game experience, and they say studies show the number of alcohol-related incidents inside stadiums decline when sales are allowed.
Alcohol could be sold two hours before and after games.
Some opponents say there is enough alcohol at game sites already without it being sold.
POLL QUESTION: Should alcohol sales be allowed at college sporting events in Michigan?
Yes – 20%
No – 74%
I’m Not Sure – 6%