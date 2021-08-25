WSGW OnLine Poll: Afghanistan 2001 – 2021 (results)

(August 18 – 25)
The United States involvement in Afghanistan is ending with the apparent takeover by the Taliban, the same militants the U.S. engaged to drive out of the country starting 20 years ago.
Intelligence is being questioned, politicians are playing the blame game, and the future of Afghanistan is being debated.
POLL QUESTION: What is your opinion about American involvement in Afghanistan?
We should still have a military presence to help the people against the Taliban and continue to fight against possible terrorist attacks – 48%
As much as we might want to continue to help the people and try to stop terrorist activities, I’m glad we are getting out now – 51%
I’m not sure – 1%