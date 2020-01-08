WSGW OnLine Poll: 2020 – Optimistic or Pessimistic
(December 24, 2019 – January 8, 2020)
As we transition from the old year to the new, it’s time to gauge your outlook.
An optimistic person is defined by having a positive view of events or conditions and to expect the most favorable outcome.
A pessimistic person is defined by a doom and gloom attitude and expects the worst in every situation.
Taking into account what is happening in our present time and understanding what we have gone through as a country historically…..
PREVIOUS POLL: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about 2020?
Optimistic – 89%
Pessimistic – 9%
I’m On the Fence – 2%