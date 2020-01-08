      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: 2020 – Optimistic or Pessimistic

Charlie Rood
Jan 8, 2020 @ 3:44am
New Year, Handwritten Typography over blurred background. Vector illustration

(December 24, 2019 – January 8, 2020)

As we transition from the old year to the new, it’s time to gauge your outlook.

An optimistic person is defined by having a positive view of events or conditions and to expect the most favorable outcome.

A pessimistic person is defined by a doom and gloom attitude and expects the worst in every situation.

Taking into account what is happening in our present time and understanding what we have gone through as a country historically…..

PREVIOUS POLL: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about 2020?
Optimistic –  89%
Pessimistic –  9%
I’m On the Fence –  2%

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News