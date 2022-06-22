WSGW OnLine Poll: 17-Year-Olds Serving Alcohol (results)

(June 15 – 22)
The legislature has passed a bill and Governor Whitmer has signed it into law allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants or bars in Michigan.
17-year-olds will only be able to serve at an on-premise location, and a person at least 18 or older must be present, and an alcohol server training course must be completed.
Maine is the only state that allows 17-year-olds to serve.
POLL QUESTION: Do you think Michigan should allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol within the contraints of the new law?
Yes – 28%
No – 68%
I’m Not Sure – 4%