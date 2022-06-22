      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: 17-Year-Olds Serving Alcohol (results)

Charlie Rood
Jun 22, 2022 @ 4:39am
Group Of Young Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In Restaurant

(June 15 – 22)

The legislature has passed a bill and Governor Whitmer has signed it into law allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants or bars in Michigan.

17-year-olds will only be able to serve at an on-premise location, and a person at least 18 or older must be present, and an alcohol server training course must be completed.

Maine is the only state that allows 17-year-olds to serve.

POLL QUESTION: Do you think Michigan should allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol within the contraints of the new law?
Yes – 28%
No – 68%
I’m Not Sure – 4%

Popular Posts
Crime Stoppers Highlights November 2021 Homicide in Saginaw
Greek Fest Organizers Must Scramble to Recover From Storm
Toddler Critical After Near Drowning
Saginaw Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On