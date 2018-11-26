WSGW/National Weather Service Winter Storm Update

From the National Weather Service for Monday, November 26, 2018……………
- WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac, Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer Counties Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected Wind gusts around 30 MPH
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Bay and Midland Counties Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches Wind gusts around 30 MPH
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Arenac, Gladwin, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco Counties Snow will persist through the morning hours with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana Counties Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected North to northeast winds may gust over 35 mph at times leading to areas of blowing snow
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Gratiot, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Ottawa, Van Buren Counties Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected with isolated higher totals Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may result in blowing snow and isolated power outages
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON: Berrien, Branch, Cass, St. Joseph Counties Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches Winds gusting as high as 45 mph along the lakeshore