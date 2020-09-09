      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 9, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 9, 2020 @ 7:31am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

A Brand New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions 2020 Prediction

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

From the Sardinia Beaches in Italy, the sand belongs to the beaches, not to YOU!!!

Authorities on the Italian island of Sardinia said a French tourist was fined $1,200 for attempting to leave the country with 4.4 pounds of white sand from a local beach. Photo by&nbsp;StephanieAlbert/Pixabay.com

Photo by Stephanie Albert/Pixabay.com

 

*****************************************************************

Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Dee Dee Sharp “Breaking and Entering”.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News