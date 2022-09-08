WSGW Morning Team Show: September 8, 2022 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
CONGRATULATIONS to the Winner of the Detroit Tigers Tickets from the WSGW NewsLetter Signup
Connie Socier of Saginaw
How about this for a wedding cake! It was for a couple from Michigan! Click to read story from “Eat This, Not That”…..
Why is there an alligator strapped to the back of this vehicle. Is it alive or dead? Click to find out the story from KNEWZ…..
One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof
Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest
WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beau Brummels “Just a Little“. Sal Valentino, the lead singer, is 80.
