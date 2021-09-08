      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 8, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 8, 2021 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Saving Social Security

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED

IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.

NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.

THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

What a 14-year-old aspiring engineer did for his friend over the summer…..

New Jersey 14-year-old uses 3D printer to create prosthetic hand

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Pink “So What“.   Pink is 42 today.

