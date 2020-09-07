WSGW Morning Team Show: September 7, 2020 (Monday)
Labor Day
It’s the WSGW Labor Day Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
DEADLINE to ENTER is TODAY: Labor Day, September 7
Charlie and Dave and YOU: A Tigers 1968 World Series Memory with the death of Lou Brock and a current Tiger starts his career in a very special way (runs 4:03)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Huey Lewis and the News “Workin’ for a Livin’” (for Labor Day, of course)