WSGW Morning Team Show: September 7, 2018

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Fun times at Comerica Park this weekend as our Detroit Tigers celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship Team. Charlie and Dave and Pat checkout out the celebration plans. “Go Get ‘Em Tigers”! (runs 6:18)

Here is what is happening at Comerica Park this weekend…..

Friday, September 7 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m:

Friday, September 7 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m:

Members of the 1968 World Champion Team will be honored at a luncheon, presented by Comerica Bank. This is a sold out public event. The 500 guests will be hosted at MotorCity Casino Hotel for lunch and the program is highlighted by former Tigers broadcaster Ray Lane and a Q&A with 13 members of the 1968 team, hosted by Dan Dickerson.

The first 10,000 fans attending the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 7:10 p.m. will receive a pair of "Sockit to 'em" socks, courtesy of Comerica Bank.

In honor of the 1968 World Championship season, the band Serieux will perform Motown classic at the Big Cat Court prior to the start of the game.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Wayne Comer, Tom Matchick, Dick Tracewski, Jon Warden and Don Wert, representing the 1968 team.

Saturday, September 8 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 6:10 p.m:

In honor of the 1968 World Series between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, the modern-day teams will wear 1968 throwback uniforms for Saturday’s game.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a 1968 commemorative road jersey, courtesy of Comerica Bank.

Members of the Tigers 1968 World Champion Team will be honored during a special pregame on-field ceremony prior to the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 6:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 5:15 p.m. The ceremony will commence with the Comerica Bank Parade of Champions that will take place on field, featuring 15 Corvettes and one Camaro, courtesy of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Former players and coaches from the 1968 World Champion Team that will be honored include: Tigers bullpen coach Hal Naragon, and players Wayne Comer, John Hiller, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Mickey Lolich, Denny McLain, Daryl Patterson, Tommy Matchick, Jim Price, Mickey Stanley, Dick Tracewski, Jon Warden and Don Wert.

Additionally, Bill Freehan will be represented by his wife, Pat Freehan and Fred Lasher will be represented by former Tigers employee Donna Behm.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Al Kaline, Willie Horton, Mickey Lolich and Mickey Stanley, representing the 1968 World Champions.

, , and , representing the 1968 World Champions. The national anthem will be performed by José Feliciano, who performed the national anthem at Tiger Stadium for Game 5 of the 1968 World Series.

Sunday, September 9 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will host a fan Q&A session on the concourse featuring members of the 1968 World Champion Team. The fan Q&A will take place at 11:45 a.m. prior to the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 1:10 p.m.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 1968 World Champions commemorative pennant, courtesy of Comerica Bank.

, courtesy of Comerica Bank. The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Jon Hiller, Hal Naragon, Denny McLain and Jim Price, representing the 1968 World Champions.

After the 7:30 news, it’s SVSU Football Fun as Charlie and Dave and Pat talk with the Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 8:21)

Friday Football Fun with Pat Johnston’s weekly presentation…..

