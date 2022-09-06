WSGW Morning Team Show: September 6, 2022 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball! This is the last update during the regular season. The playoffs are next!
Click for Playoff Tickets and Information
Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring Hilda Mueller of Bay City
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Judge rules again, it’s not child porn, it’s an album cover (runs
Drug-Sniffing Dog Leads Police in Rome to Cocaine Stuffed in Wheelchair (video)
Photo: Guardia Di Finanza, AP
College Sweatshirt Spelling Mistake Proves Popular For Students and Alumni
*************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Macy Gray “I Try“. Macy is 55 today.
