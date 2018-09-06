WSGW Morning Team Show: September 6, 2018

It’s a “fall weather feel” on the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Art Lewis is back from vacation on Saturday. He’s in New York and says you can’t be in New York without taking the subway!

**************************************************************************

It happened Monday in a baseball game, but Charlie didn’t hear about it this morning and brings it to the attention of Dave and Pat. Bottom line, it’s cheating, but apparently it doesn’t matter as baseball hasn’t said a thing… (runs 5:12)

**************************************************************************

Another season of Saginaw Spirit Hockey is about to begin! Every Thursday morning after the 7:30 news, voice of Spirit Hockey Joey Battaino is in studio to talk about the team, and he joined Charlie for the first time (runs 9:04)

**************************************************************************

Brand New RocketGrab Launched…

**************************************************************************

Over the next few mornings, you can win tickets from the WSGW Morning Team Show to see Gordon Lightfoot “The Legend Lives On…” at TheDow Event Center, on Sunday, October 28, 8pm in The Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday.

**************************************************************************

Sure, it seemed like a great promotional idea when it was proposed, but Domino’s says it’s over because it was too popular!

**************************************************************************

The “Song of the Summer”…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ What was your “song of the summer”? Billboard magazine says it’s “In My Feelings” by Drake. That’s based on cumulative performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day to Labor Day. “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin is second. “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B is third. Drake’s “Nice for What” is number four. “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD is in fifth.

**************************************************************************

Do you remember when we recently talked about an International Space Station incident involving a hole that had to be repaired? It was thought that some very small meteorite may have been the cause. Now, Russian space experts believe it was caused by a human hand!

**************************************************************************