WSGW Morning Team Show: September 5, 2018

One more hot and humid day before relief is on the way on the Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Like yesterday, heat indices in the Great Lakes Bay Region could range around 95. In metro-Detroit, a Heat Advisory until 10pm with heat indices about 100.

Beautiful morning colors captured by Pat Johnston just off the WSGW Official Weather Observation Deck…

Starting Monday, September 10, You will have a chance each weekday to win $1000! Listen each hour, 6am-7pm, for keywords you text to enter a random drawing. You can enter up to 13 times a day! The WSGW "Text Mania Money" Cash Contest presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man starts on Monday!

Veteran Washington Post Reporter, Bob Woodward, is set to release a new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House”, on September 11. Charlie and Dave and Pat looked at a USA Today story showing what Woodward says and what people in his book say. Who do you believe? (runs 7:07)

Charlie and Dave and Pat have fun revisiting a couple of Brent Musburger moments from the past related to a Musburger moment here in the present (runs 4:44)…

A base runner gets thrown out on a walk to the batter!

