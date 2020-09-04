WSGW Morning Team Show: September 4, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Presidential candidate is removed from the ballot in Arizona after being challenged as possible causing irreparable harm with his candidacy (runs 5:22)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: More Bay City Rollers fun as we discover what happened to the “hands in cement” as you see in a photo below, and thanks to listener Mark for providing these photos when the BCR were in Bay City in 1977 (runs 3:43)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Christopher Cross “Sailing“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1980, Christopher was Number One for One Week.