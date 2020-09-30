WSGW Morning Team Show: September 30, 2020 (Wednesday)
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Presidential Debates and Your Vote
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Observations of the Presidential Debate from last night, or whatever you want to call it (runs 9:30)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Charlie has “Storytime” about his new Adult Hockey Team first game (runs 7:35)…..
TODAY is DEADLINE DAY for the TEMPORARY EXTENSION of EXPIRATION OF MICHIGAN DRIVER’S LICENSES, STATE IDs, AND VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS
Through today, all branch offices have extended hours until 7pm to offer special appointments for residents to renew driver’s licenses or state ID cards that expire between January 1 and October 31, 2020, and require a branch visit.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Helen Reddy “Delta Dawn“. Helen died yesterday at age 78.