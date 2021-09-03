WSGW Morning Team Show: September 3, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
Stay Up-to-Date and Informed on WSGW Sports Broadcast Times and Frequencies…..
WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Chinese government influence on the culture of its country (runs 5:18)…..
We talked about it yesterday, and here it is, brand new music from ABBA
A new album titled “Voyage” will be released November 5
This is the first single released
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!
This Electric Truck set a New World Record for Most Miles Driven on a Single Charge
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED
IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.
NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.
THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTMEBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul McCartney “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, Paul was #1 for 1 week, his first solo #1 hit.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page