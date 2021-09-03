      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 3, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:07am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:

 

 

Stay Up-to-Date and Informed on WSGW Sports Broadcast Times and Frequencies…..

WSGW Sports Broadcast Schedule

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Chinese government influence on the culture of its country (runs 5:18)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

We talked about it yesterday, and here it is, brand new music from ABBA

A new album titled “Voyage” will be released November 5

This is the first single released

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

This Electric Truck set a New World Record for Most Miles Driven on a Single Charge

Electric truck goes 683 miles on one charge, earns Guinness record

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED

IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.

NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.

THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTMEBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Paul McCartney “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, Paul was #1 for 1 week, his first solo #1 hit.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Mt. Pleasant School Bus Incident Under Investigation
Carrollton Township Fire Damages Apartment
Two Injured in Kochville Township Crash
Indiana Woman Killed in Gratiot County Crash
Ascension Michigan Signs 25-Year Agreement with CMU College of Medicine
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On