WSGW Morning Team Show: September 3, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The Latest RocketGrabPlus Launch is a continuation from last week… You still have time to grab this Rocket!
Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins Family Fun Pack! ($34 value for only $17!)
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Thanks to listener input, we had some fun this morning involving the Bay City Rollers, named after Bay City (runs 7:25)…..
This is the Bay City Rollers mural that was on the Bromfield & Colvin Grain Warehouse, 1018 Adams Street
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and You: An email message continues our Bay City Rollers conversation by introducing Elvis Presley into the mix (runs 3:53)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Beware of “puppy scams” that are happening around the world (runs 540)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and You: In the aftermath of the failed taste testing of Brach’s “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn”, Charlie discovered another food item to try, and he believes it will be much better (runs 2:27)…..
*****************************************************************
Don’t Try This with Your LaFerrari Aperta unless You are a Professional Golfer!!!
*****************************************************************
A Stupid Criminal Story…..
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) – A man made off with the tip jar at a Pennsylvania pizza shop last month. It would have been nice if people at the shop had a way to track the culprit down, like a piece of paper with his name and contact information on it. Well, it just so happened that they did: the job application the thief filled out just before he swiped the cash.
Authorities say 22-year-old Nicholas M. Mark had just applied for work at the pizza joint. And they say when Mark left with the jar, he left the application behind. The suspect fled into a nearby wooded area, where he left a backpack that contained multiple items with his name. Once he was taken into custody, store workers picked him out of a photo lineup.
Mark has been arraigned of charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, as well as other charges.
*****************************************************************
Deadline to Enter is September 7
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bay City Rollers “I Only Wanna Be With You“. Ian Mitchell dead age 62.