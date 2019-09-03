WSGW Morning Team Show: September 3, 2019 (Tuesday)
Back to Work and Back to School after Labor Day on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
A Sailor is finally home after 78 years…..
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will finally be laid to rest in his home state. The Des Moines Register reports that William James Shanahan Jr. of Cedar Rapids was killed in the December 7, 1941, attack that pushed the U.S. into World War II, but his remains went unidentified for 78 years.
Shanahan’s sister, Mary Lou Shanahan Pierce, donated DNA almost 20 years ago. Finally, in May, that DNA sample found a match and William’s remains were positively identified.
A burial with full military honors is planned for today at the family plot in Cedar Rapids. Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor Shanahan.
And speaking of Pearl Harbor…..
HONOLULU (AP) – The USS Arizona Memorial has welcomed large crowds to its reopening after 15 months of repairs. Hawaii News Now reported the memorial received thousands of sightseers Sunday for the first time since its closure by the National Park Service in May 2018.
Pearl Harbor National Memorial Acting Superintendent Steve Mietz says workers “had to rebuild the system from scratch“ to allow safe access. Exceptionally high tides in 2017 are believed to have dislodged concrete blocks sunk into Pearl Harbor’s sediment and connected by chains to the dock. The repair project cost more than $2.1 million.
A Cat Burglar that was Cat…..
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Florida deputies have a cat burglar in custody. Literally, a cat.
The Naples Daily News reports Collier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress. A homeowner heard knocking on a sliding door along with meowing. The caller thought the cat sounds were a ruse to try to get him or her to open the door.
When deputies arrived, they found the culprit was a small cat named Bones. They posted a photo on Facebook of the cat in back of a patrol car poking its head through a barred window. The department said Bones was taking to a county animal shelter for “fur-ther questioning.“
Wake Up Song of the Day: Grand Funk Railroad “We’re an American Band“. Drummer Don Brewer is 71. He also wrote and did the lead vocals on this song.