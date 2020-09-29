WSGW Morning Team Show: September 29, 2020 (Tuesday)
A woman carries a table while setting up outside of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tonight, it’s the First of Three Presidential Debates
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We already know what is going to happen as part of the debate tonight (runs 8:48)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: IF the presidential election were to end up going to the House of Representatives to decide a winner did you know the Republicans would be in control despite the Democrats holding a 34 seat advantage? (runs 7:39)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Did you hear about the famous person spending time in the U.P. recently? And, the State of Michigan may soon be offering a couple of classic license plate options (runs 6:33)…..
Mariah Carey releasing a New Album, a New Book, and looking for an old album…..
UNDATED (AP) – Mariah Carey is dropping an album and a book.
The book is a memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, and comes out tomorrow.
As a companion to the book, Carey is also releasing a new album called “The Rarities.” It features songs that have been recorded since her debut album in 1990. The album contains previously unreleased songs and rare B-sides, including some from some
of her too-selling albums.
Carey also tweets she’s on a quest to find the alternative album she says she made at the same time as her 1995 album “Daydream.” She
sent fans in a tizzy when she revealed she worked on the album with her friend Clarissa’s band, Chick. Carey tweets she will not stop until
she finds the album.
