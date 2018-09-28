WSGW Morning Team Show: September 28, 2018

It’s the Friday morning of the last weekend in September on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*************************************************************************
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about WSGW Broadcast problems from Thursday, plus a tough start to the day for Charlie (but he knows all will be okay (runs 4:26)…..
*************************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, the weekly SVSU Football report with voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 7:19)
*************************************************************************
Woman finds her seat assignment on a plane is the bathroom!
*************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: A Taste of Honey “Boogie Oogie Oogie“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, A Taste of Honey was Number One for 3 weeks, 40 years ago in 1978.
