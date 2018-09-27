WSGW Morning Team Show: September 27, 2018

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

WSGW Coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing with Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford…

WSGW 790am will have complete coverage on the WSGW OnLine Streaming Broadcast (click the link in the upper right hand corner at www.wsgw.com), plus the WSGW App (download from the App Store and Google Play).

WSGW 100.5 FM programming includes LIVE, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, and Sean Hannity, and all shows will have their own coverage segments and regular show content. Fox News reports at the top of each hour.

WSGW 790am on-air will have regular programming with the hearing updates from CBS News at the top of every hour and any bulletins at once.

Charlie and Dave and Pat have thoughts….. (runs 7:36)

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Spirit report with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 9:24)

Pat Johnston and his “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications”…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat wondered about the story of Detroit business man Dan Gilbert having interest in buying the Tigers. Plus, a follow up from the Tigers game last night when the Tigers turned a potential inning ending triple-play into five runs for the Twins (runs 3:51)

