WSGW Morning Team Show: September 25, 2018

Tuesday Time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie found it interesting that Weight Watchers International is rebranding as “WW”. What if the same concept were applied to the WSGW Morning Team Show? Charlie presents it to Dave and Pat… (runs 3:45pm)

After the 7:30 news, the board game “Scrabble” has updated its dictionary of acceptable words. Charlie and Dave and Pat check out some of the words (runs 8:09)

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat offered up a chance for Art to respond from the 6:30 discussion, plus a quick update on a Scrabble word talked about at 7:30am (runs 5:13)

This is the story Charlie found on MSN, produced by CBS, involving four teenage boys in Midland (Michigan) respecting the National Anthem.

The next winners of the Gershwin Prize announced…..

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Gloria and Emilio Estefan will receive the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress. It’s the first time the prize has been given to a married couple or to someone of Hispanic descent. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says the Estefans’ “professional and personal journey truly mirrors the American dream.” The prize will be given during an all-star tribute concert in Washington in March. The concert will air later on PBS stations.

