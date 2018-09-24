WSGW Morning Team Show: September 24, 2018

It’s the start of the final week of September on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat with some “Lions Love” on a Monday Morning (runs 8:01)…..

Keep working. Keep diggin’ in.

Go inside tonight’s locker room celebration. #OnePridepic.twitter.com/lIwjQJffRY

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2018

Charlie is not happy with a sports story that is misleading in its headlines and within the story itself  (runs 2:07)…

 

Charlie, Dave, and Pat with a story about using fingerprint technology to enter a vehicle and start engines  (runs 4:25)

 

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art talk Tiger Woods  (runs 3:42)

 

A music legend and his partner win a libel suit…  for their dog

LONDON (AP) _ Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, have accepted an apology and libel damages over a newspaper report that said their dog severely hurt a child during a play date. John and Furnish had sued News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and the Sun on Sunday, over a February story that said the dog inflicted “Freddy Krueger-like injuries.” Jenny Afia, the lawyer for John and Furnish, says the allegation was false. She says the newspapers have apologized and will pay significant damages and court costs. The newspaper group’s attorney, Jeffrey Smele, says the company is “pleased that the matter has been amicably resolved.”

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Simon and Garfunkel “Sound of Silence“.   Yesterday, Paul wrapped up his final tour with a concert in New York.   The last song performed was this one, though he did it solo, we use the version he and Art recorded in 1964 (the original version).

 

