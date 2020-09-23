WSGW Morning Team Show: September 23, 2020 (Wednesday)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court in an Election Year
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Rolling Stone Magazine has re-ranked it’s top 500 Albums of All Time and we have the Top Ten (runs 10:20)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Michigan may repeal the ban on ticket scalping in the state (runs 4:54)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Lions Coach Matt Patricia says it’s “blatantly not even close to true” while a Detroit radio host says “too bad, tell your people in your building to stop saying it” (runs 5:04)…..
(we also honor Roy Head to start this segment)
Dolphin Rescued 9 Miles Inland in the Aftermath of Hurricane Laura (with video)
This is what caused an entire Welsh village to lose broadband every day around 7am for 18 months
This is the first week of the contest…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Four Seasons “Walk Like a Man“. Founder member Tommy DeVito passed away at age 91.