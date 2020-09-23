      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 23, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 23, 2020 @ 6:04am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court in an Election Year

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Rolling Stone Magazine has re-ranked it’s top 500 Albums of All Time and we have the Top Ten (runs 10:20)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Michigan may repeal the ban on ticket scalping in the state (runs 4:54)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Lions Coach Matt Patricia says it’s “blatantly not even close to true” while a Detroit radio host says “too bad, tell your people in your building to stop saying it” (runs 5:04)…..

(we also honor Roy Head to start this segment)

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Dolphin Rescued 9 Miles Inland in the Aftermath of Hurricane Laura (with video)

Watch: Dolphin rescued from pond 9 miles inland after hurricane

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

This is what caused an entire Welsh village to lose broadband every day around 7am for 18 months

Old TV knocked out village's broadband every day for 18 months

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

This is the first week of the contest…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Four Seasons “Walk Like a Man“.   Founder member Tommy DeVito passed away at age 91.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News