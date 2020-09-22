WSGW Morning Team Show: September 22, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is the First Day of Autumn 2020 (officially at 9:31am)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: More establishments are now required to accept bottle returns, but there are still certain restrictions (runs 4:58)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie presents a news story from the Detroit area reported on by both the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News. In this highly charged world we live in regarding COVID-19, Charlie thought it was interesting that the same story seemed to have two different determinations (runs 7:13)…..
From the Detroit Free Press: Autopsy – Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs was COVID positive when she died
From the Detroit News: Royal Oak commissioner Kim Gibbs died of natural causes, medical examiner says
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Music legend Linda Ronstadt to receive honor you’ll be able to see on PBS (runs 4:03)…..
It’s the “Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon” fundraiser, complete with video of all the surfing dogs, and play-by-play, too
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A popular musical artist has written a children’s picture book to learn the alphabet, a Utah couple says their son broke a record as youngest water skier (you won’t believe how young), and Cardi B’s daughter has her own Instagram account (runs 6:15)…..
Unofficial World Record Set for Baby Water Skiing
This is the first week of the contest…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Toni Basil “Hey Mickey“. Toni is 77 today.