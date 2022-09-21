WSGW Morning Team Show: September 21, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking Your Opinion on how Health Care is Handled in the United States

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police have released new details about a shooting over a stolen vehicle that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. near the Costco and Sportsman’s Warehouse at the Federal Way Crossings shopping center along Enchanted Parkway in Federal Way.

Police say the owner of a vehicle that was stolen out of Tacoma used GPS to track it to Federal Way. The owner, a 42-year-old Tacoma man, told police that the suspect a 29-year-old man, reportedly pointed a handgun at home so he shot the suspect.

Caption: Owner of stolen car tracks down suspected thief, shoots him in Federal Way (KOMO News)

The suspected car thief was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he’s in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Police say the owner of the vehicle was interviewed and released.

Police added it’s never a good idea to try to find a stolen car yourself.