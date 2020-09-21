      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 21, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 21, 2020 @ 8:04am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

It Starts Today…..

WSGW – Bay Landscaping “OnLine Color Tour” Contest… You upload your Fall Color Pictures and Listeners Vote for a Favorite (starts September 21)

 

 

 

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22

It’s a Facebook Live RocketGrabPlus Deal Day

Join your host Clay from our sister station Mix 106.3 starting at 10am

Six Local Business will be Featured with Six New RocketGrabPlus Deals

Food Deals, Spa Deals, Personal Care Deals, and More

Discover these Great RocketGrabPlus Deals watching Facebook Live:   Facebook.com/WSGW Radio

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Monday morning Lions Loathing after the loss to Green Bay yesterday (runs 9:01)…..

 

AND…  a follow up to the Lions Loathing thanks to listener input offering perhaps better words than loathing…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     An elementary school teacher in Florida addressed the school board with a special message for parents about how to behave when their children are learning with their computers at home (runs 2:31)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Bryson DeChambeau blows away the field winning the U.S. Open (runs 2:57)…..

 

 

 

Sure, when the town was named it was a great name, but now…..

Quebec town called Asbestos searches for a new name

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Eagles “One of These Nights“.   Don Felder is 73.

 

