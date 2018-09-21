WSGW Morning Team Show: September 21, 2018

It’s a Final Day of Summer WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU (Autumn arrives on Saturday officially at 9:54pm)…..

We thought a summer sun scene would be appropriate to fondly remember the season

*************************************************************************

Pat Johnston’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” actually lived up to the title last week, but what about predictions for this week. Pat has fun with Charlie and Dave (runs 5:05)

*************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Valley State University Football update with the Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 9:23)

*************************************************************************

As the Tigers play out the rest of the season, Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about a bright future for our Tigers, especially one Tiger who made his presence known last night (3:08)

*************************************************************************

Today wraps up the second week of Text Mania Money presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man! You still have three weeks to win!

*************************************************************************

A new Christmas album from “The Monkees” is coming out and it will feature vocals from Davy Jones…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The new Monkees Christmas album features vocals from all four Monkees, even Davy Jones. Archived vocals of Jones were combined with newly recorded music for the songs “Silver Bells” and “Mele Kalikimaka (MAY’-lay kah-LEE’-kee-MAH-kah).” Jones died in 2012. Adam Schlesinger (SHLEH’-sin-jer)

of Fountains of Wayne produced the album. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Andy Partridge of XTC contributed tracks, and Peter Buck of R.E.M. plays on two songs. “Christmas Party” comes out Oct 12.

*************************************************************************