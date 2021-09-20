      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 20, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 20, 2021 @ 12:47pm
Monday

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     As much as we enjoyed weekends spots with Michigan and Michigan State Football, and the Tigers, “The Game” over the weekend was the SVSU Football Game (runs 8:35)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     The “Comedy Corner” is a “fun” reminder of a serious note regarding a medical procedure for a member the WSGW Morning Team Show (runs 8:58)…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     A legendary music group is trying to protect a recently deceased member, plus the estate of a well-known musician plans an auction (runs 3:22)…

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Researchers at Purdue have set a new world record for…   Whitest Paint

Purdue researchers create the world's whitest paint

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Rooftop Gardens on Taxi Cabs in Thailand

Workers from two taxi cooperatives assemble miniature gardens on the rooftops of unused taxis parked in Bangkok, Thailand.

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Enjoy the 2021 Outdoor Expo with WSGW and 94.5 The Moose, along with area businesses, and Mr. Outdoors, Mike Avery

Through September, discover virtual tours featuring our participating businesses, and a chance to win a $1000 gift certificate

Click this Link for the Jay’s Sporting Goods Outdoor Expo

 

 

 

 

**************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Quarterflash “Harden My Heart“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1981, Quarterflash had a worldwide hit with this song.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
Endangered Women Found, Suspect Arrested
From Pumps to Plugs: A Look at Electric Vehicles in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Opposition to Canadian Nuclear Waste Storage Site in the Great Lakes Basin Continues
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Saginaw
Parking and Security Upgrades Completed at Saginaw's Ojibway Island
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On