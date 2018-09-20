WSGW Morning Team Show: September 20, 2018

It’s Thursday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie has fun with Dave and Pat talking about the legendary rock band “Kiss” announcing last night on America’s Got Talent a final world tour. “Kiss” was Charlie’s rebel band when he was young (runs 5:55)…

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, joins Charlie and Dave and Pat for the weekly Spirit Report. Spirit won the season opener at TheDow last night! (runs 8:11)

Here’s some fun entertainment news. Look who will make a cameo in the remake of the original movie he starred in back in 1964!

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mary Poppins is ready to take off again. The beloved nanny is going to be featured in a movie sequel. Disney has released a trailer for “Mary Poppins Return.” It will star Emily Blunt in the role made famous by

Julie Andrews in 1964. Lin-Manuel Miranda will star as Jack, Mary’s lamplighter friend. There will even be a cameo by Dick Van Dyke, who was in the original film. Others in the cast include Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury. “Mary Poppins Returns” opens in theaters Dec. 19.

Charlie discovers what might be the Summer answer to the annual straw Christmas goat, and tells Dave and Pat and Art about it! (runs 5:27)

