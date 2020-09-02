WSGW Morning Team Show: September 2, 2020 (Wednesday)
A motorist fist-bumps a protester marching by to demonstrate against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Due to listener response, we have a follow up to our Brach’s “Turkey Dinner” Candy Corn taste test yesterday (runs 4:27)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Beware of “screen burn”, not for your computer monitor, but for your skin (runs 3:33)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A 10-year legal battle apparently ends involving major coffee interests defending a lawsuit alleging coffee products should be labeled for a suspected cancer-causing toxin (runs 6:54)…..
Very Strange (and dangerous) in the Sky over LAX this Past Sunday…..
Airline pilots landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday, August 30th, reported seeing “a guy in a jetpack” flying about 300 yards off their wing while on final approach to the bustling airport. The airliners were descending through 3,000 feet when jetpack guy showed up next to them.
Fox 11 broke the story and has the air traffic control audio clips which you can listen to here. The exchanges went like this according to their report:
American Flight 1997: “Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack.”
Tower: “American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?”
American Flight 1997: “Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.”
Fox 11 reports a Skywest pilot confirmed the sighting:
Skywest Flight: “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack.”
Then the tower alerted an incoming Jet Blue flight to the reported hazard:
Tower: “Jet Blue 23, use caution, a person in a jetpack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet, 10 mile final.”
Jet Blue 23: “Jet Blue 23, we heard and we are definitely looking.”
Another pilot chimed in: “Only in LA.”
Wake Up Song of the Day: Erick Morillo “I Like to Move It“. Erick died yesterday at age 49.